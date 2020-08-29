Can we fix the inequities exacerbated by remote learning?

Wayne Lewis:

I think we learned a lot in the spring. There can be very significant differential impacts on kids and families when we shift to remote learning. So, for example, if you're talking about my family and the shift to remote learning, because of the socioeconomic status, the economic situation, the job situation, that my daughter has with, with two parents such as me and my wife, even though there are challenges associated with it, we can make it work.

When you shift to a completely remote learning situation for kids that come from low-income backgrounds, for kids that may have one, or in some cases no parent at home, parents with lower levels of education, you can have really disparate impact, particularly on low-income kids, particularly on kids who historically have not been served well by our schools.

We're going to have to critically examine every policy, every program, every line item, and think about how we might spend dollars different so that with additional investment, we can transform the way schooling looks for kids.