Canadian trucker blockades impact production on both sides of the border

Judy Woodruff:

As we reported, truckers and protesters blocked a key border crossing between the U.S. and Canada for a fifth straight day. A court injunction issued late today ordered an end to the blockade. And President Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also spoke about trying to stop the disruptions.

But, for now, the trucks are still blocking three border crossings in Montana, North Dakota, and Michigan. That includes most of a crucial bridge between Detroit and Windsor, Ontario. It has led to shutdowns of auto plants and production cuts in Michigan, West Virginia, Kentucky, Alabama, and Canada.

Paul Solman has a look at the latest.