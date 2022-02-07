Truckers, demonstrators paralyze Canada’s capital over COVID mandates

Stephanie Sy:

The protests are now in their 11th day. They initially started as a convoy of cross-border truck drivers demanding an end to vaccine mandates.

On Sunday, Ottawa's mayor declared a state of emergency after the so-called Freedom Convoy paralyzed the heart of the capital city. As of January 15, all truckers entering Canada are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID.

The U.S. has a similar mandate. Nearly 80 percent of Canada's population is fully vaccinated. And Canada's transport minister estimates about 90 percent of its truck drivers are. But the protests are no longer just about truckers. Other Canadians have joined in, directing rage at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and strict public health measures that provinces have put in place, including mask mandates and limits on gatherings.