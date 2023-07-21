Capehart and Abernathy on how multiple Trump investigations affect the presidential race

Jonathan Capehart:

Oh, absolutely.

I disagree wholeheartedly with Gary. To not hold Donald Trump — to not indict Donald Trump in the classified documents case or potentially, as we might — as we will find out next week, in the January 6 investigation of the special counsel is to not hold him accountable.

It is not a mistake to hold the person who was the leader of the country, the occupant of the Oval Office, it is not a mistake to hold him accountable for taking classified documents, and not just one or two. I saw — there's a report out there that there are 1,500 pages, some including the most sensitive secrets of this nation, including nuclear secrets.

He must be held accountable for that, and I'm glad he was indicted for that. And, next week or down the road, we will find out what special counsel Jack Smith is going to do in terms of an indictment of Donald Trump related to January 6. And if an indictment comes down, it is good for the country, because the country needs to hear this.

The country needs to see this. And the signal needs to be sent to any Donald Trump wannabes either in this race or in future generations that if you try to overthrow or overturn a free and fair election, you will be held accountable. It might not be the next day or months down the road, but you will be held accountable in a court of law by a jury of your peers.