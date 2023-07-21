Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Friday on the NewsHour, a judge sets a trial date in the thick of the 2024 election season for the classified documents case against former President Trump. An investigation uncovers evidence that despite strict sanctions, American companies are still supplying parts used in Russia's war against Ukraine. Plus, shark monitoring efforts in the Northeast ramp up after a recent wave of encounters.
