What the trial date for Trump’s classified documents case means for the 2024 election

A federal judge today ordered that the trial in the classified documents case against former President Donald Trump begin on May 20, 2024. U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon rejected the Justice Department's bid to try the case in December, as well as the former president's request for a delay until after the 2024 election.

The trial in Florida is one of many legal obligations Mr. Trump faces going into the 2024 election cycle, including federal and state criminal probes related to efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Let's turn now to former federal prosecutor Jessica Roth, also a professor of law at Cardozo School of Law.

Thank you for being with us.

And what's your assessment of this May 2024 trial date? Which side does this scheduling benefit, assuming it holds?