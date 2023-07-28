Capehart and Abernathy on Trump’s latest legal troubles and the health of U.S. leadership

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Geoff Bennett
Geoff Bennett
Ali Schmitz
Ali Schmitz
Leave your feedback
Washington Post associate editor Jonathan Capehart and Washington Post contributor Gary Abernathy join Geoff Bennett to discuss the week in politics, including the repercussions of Trump’s latest legal troubles, the rejection of Hunter Biden's plea deal and questions about the age and vulnerability of U.S. leadership.
Geoff Bennett serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour. He also serves as an NBC News and MSNBC political contributor.
Support Provided By:
Learn more