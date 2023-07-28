Former U.S. attorney breaks down new charges against Trump in classified documents case

Geoff Bennett:

Special counsel Jack Smith expanded his classified documents case against former President Donald Trump with three new felony charges, including claims that Mr. Trump asked an employee of his Mar-a-Lago club to delete security footage sought by the grand jury investigating the mishandling of government records.

And prosecutors added a third defendant to the case, Carlos De Oliveira, a worker at Mar-a-Lago who was accused of joining Donald Trump and aide Walt Nauta of obstructing the investigation by attempting to destroy the security footage.

Chuck Rosenberg is a former U.S. attorney and a senior FBI official, and he joins us now.

Thanks so much for coming in.