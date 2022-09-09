Capehart and Gerson on Queen Elizabeth’s political impact and new polls ahead of midterms

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
Washington Post associate editor Jonathan Capehart and Washington Post opinion columnist Michael Gerson join Judy Woodruff to discuss the week in politics, including Queen Elizabeth's impact on the American political landscape and a look at new polls that paint a fresh picture of the electorate just two months ahead of the midterm elections.
Watch the Full Episode
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Additional Support Provided By: