September 9, 2022

Friday on the NewsHour, the United Kingdom enters a period of national mourning following the death of Queen Elizabeth. Russian invaders try to force Ukrainians operating Europe's largest nuclear energy plant to leave the facility that is caught in the crossfire. Plus, Jonathan Capehart and Michael Gerson weigh in on the life of the queen and what new polling indicates about the upcoming midterms.

