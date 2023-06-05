Carbon dioxide reaches record level in the atmosphere

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
In our news wrap Monday, climate change-driving CO2 reached a new record level in the Earth’s atmosphere this spring according to new data. Survivors demanded answers in the train crash that killed 275 people in India and ground assaults in Ukraine may signal the beginning of a long-rumored counter offensive against Russian forces.
Watch the Full Episode
Support Provided By:
Learn more