GOP presidential candidates flock to Iowa as 2024 race heats up

Laura Barron-Lopez :

For the GOP hopefuls this weekend, an Iowa tradition, Senator Joni Ernst's annual Roast and Ride fund-raiser, one of the first 2024 cattle calls, where nearly all the Republican candidates made their case to early state voters.

Former Vice President Mike Pence teasing his official campaign launch set for later this week.

Mike Pence, Former Vice President of the United States: I don't have anything to announce today, but I can tell you, when I have got time to announce, come this Wednesday, I'm announcing in Iowa.