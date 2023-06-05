Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Monday on the NewsHour, journalists across the nation strike at Gannett newspapers to fight for higher wages and better management. The 2024 GOP field gathers in Iowa as campaigns prepare to face former President Trump. Meanwhile, LGBTQ+ rights face threats across the nation and we look inside one conflict in a small Texas Town. Plus, how one scientist plans to live underwater for 100 days.
