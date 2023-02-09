Cash-strapped health care facilities work to stave off projected spike in heart disease

Amna Nawaz:

In two parts tonight, heart disease and the obesity epidemic.

No disease kills more Americans annually than heart disease. At least half of all Americans are at risk because of factors such as obesity, elevated blood pressure, high cholesterol or smoking. And that's projected to get even worse in the coming decades.

Stephanie Sy reports from Mississippi, the state with the highest rate of heart disease, on how access to care is affecting residents in the rural Delta.