U.S. life expectancy falls to lowest level since mid-1990s due to COVID and drug overdoses

William Brangham:

Judy, because of this decline, the average American today is now expected to live just 76.4 years. That's lower than it's been in nearly twenty years.

For more on this new report, I'm joined again by Dr. Steven Woolf. He's director emeritus of the Center on Society and Health at Virginia Commonwealth University.

Dr. Woolf, nice to have you back on the "NewsHour," although this is sort of awful news to be talking about.

A year-and-a-half ago, you sat here in our studio, and we had talked about a study that you had just done showing how lifespan in America had dropped by over a year. Now the CDC report comes out saying it's dropped another seven months.

Did this report surprise you, that this trend has continued?