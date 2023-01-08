Why Americans are lonelier and its effects on our health

According to U.S. Census Bureau surveys, Americans have been spending less time with friends and more time alone since before the pandemic, which has only intensified the sense of social isolation. Laurie Santos, a cognitive scientist and psychology professor at Yale University, joins John Yang to discuss the health effects of loneliness and what can be done about it.

