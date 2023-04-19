CDC approves new COVID booster shots. Who’s eligible and when they can get it?

The government approved a second dose of the COVID booster for the elderly and immunocompromised. The bivalent booster shot targets the omicron variants. Seniors 65 years and older can now receive the updated booster four months after their first dose. Amna Nawaz spoke with Dr. Jeremy Faust to understand why this is a significant move in the fight against COVID.

Amna Nawaz serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour.

