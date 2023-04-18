Long COVID symptoms keeping many Americans from returning to work

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Paul Solman
Paul Solman
Diane Lincoln Estes
Diane Lincoln Estes
Three years after the start of the pandemic, some 16 million Americans have long COVID, meaning their symptoms continue well after the initial infection. An estimated 4 million people say long COVID has significantly reduced their ability to carry out day-to-day activities. For many of them, that includes their jobs. Economics Correspondent Paul Solman has the story.
Paul Solman has been a business, economics and occasional art correspondent for the PBS NewsHour since 1985.
Diane Lincoln Estes is a producer at PBS NewsHour, where she works on economics stories for Making Sen$e.
