CDC warns of rising strep throat infections among children

Geoff Bennett:

The CDC is investigating a rise in severe cases of strep throat among kids in the U.S.

Several children's hospitals across the country have reported an increase in strep cases since November, including in Colorado, where two children have died. The CDC has since issued an advisory warning of the surge of strep A among kids ages 5 through 15.

For more on all this, I'm joined by Dr. Peter Hotez. He's the co-director of the Texas Children's Hospital Center for Vaccine Development and dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine.

It's great to have you here.

And, Dr. Hotez, the CDC investigating this strain of strep, but what makes it so severe?

Dr. Peter Hotez, Baylor College of Medicine: Well, the problem is, it produces severe illness every year. Most parents know about it as a cause of strep throat, where pus appears on the tonsils, but it also can cause more invasive disease commonly, such as scarlet fever, what's called necrotizing fasciitis, toxic shock syndrome.

And what the CDC is worried about is, we're seeing an uptick in the number of those invasive streptococcal infections. It could also lead to rheumatic fever. And it's not only happening in the United States. It's also happening in Europe and Australia. So there's a concern that we're seeing a worldwide increase in this illness.