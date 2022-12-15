Double your gift to
Winter surge in infections from RSV, flu, and COVID straining U.S. hospitals

The White House is warning of a surge of illness this holiday season, as the country deals with the simultaneous uptick of three, highly contagious respiratory viruses. Hospitals across the country are filling up with patients suffering from flu, RSV and COVID. William Brangham reports.

