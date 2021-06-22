Democrats ‘another step closer’ to reforming filibuster, Sen. Padilla says

Sen. Alex Padilla:

No, the fact of the matter is, this is not about Democrat vs. Republican. This is about voting rights.

Any eligible voter in America should be able to easily register, stay registered to vote, not be purged, and be able to cast their ballot. One of the reasons I'm so passionate about this is because, for the prior six years, as you mentioned, I served as California secretary of state.

The reforms we're asking for, online voter registration, automatic voter registration, same-day registration, more vote by mail, more interest in early voting, are reforms that I helped champion and implement in California.

And what did it lead to? Record voter registration. Record turnout in 2012, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, and minimal, minimal administrative issues, and, frankly, let's go one step further, zero evidence of massive voter fraud.

This voter fraud concern is a pretext for Republicans to want to make it harder for marginalized communities to be able to participate in our democracy. Let the people vote. Let us have a debate. And stop favoring multinational corporations and the wealthiest families in America.

That's what the Republican Party — that's what they're going to bat for.