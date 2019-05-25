Centuries-old ships’ logs give insight into climate change

Rachel Becker:

So they're still processing the data. One thing that they'd like to do, I was speaking with a scientist at New Zealand's National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research named Petra Pierce who's part of this project, and one of the goals, she told me, is to basically be able to tie extreme impacts like flooding to what the weather was doing at the time. Maybe there was a storm or something strange going on with the weather. So that's one goal.

Another goal is to round climate models in measurements from the past and so if these models can kind of ground truth their projections with past, what we know was actually going on historically, they can. potentially better predict what's going to happen in the future. So those are some long term goals.

Right now they're still processing the data but they have had some interesting observations of icebergs further north in warmer water than they'd maybe expect observations of wildlife and the Aurora.

And Pearce, the scientists I spoke with, told me that one of the really interesting logbooks, several of the interesting logbooks that have been analyzed came from Robert Falcon Scott's expedition to Antarctica in the early 20th century. And these explorers raced to the South Pole and on their way back they died but they were keeping their measurements right up until the end.

And Pearce told me that you can see the measurements get more sporadic and infrequent and eventually the logbooks were rescued. And she told me it was very inspiring to see these people doing what they could and taking the measurements they could and taking the observations they could you know, right up until they couldn't anymore.