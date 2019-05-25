Trump talks ‘trade imbalance’ on day one of Japan visit

Sheila Smith:

Exactly. And you know Prime Minister Abe has set up this visit to be a very diplomatically warm welcome for Japan. But hovering not far under the surface of course is this bilateral free trade talk, the talks that are going to reach an agreement between United States and Japan later this year.

There's a lot of friction, as you pointed out, the president's use of tariffs has not, Japan has not been immune to that, the steel and aluminum tariffs that were imposed on our trading partners also affected Japan as it did Europe.

But it's really the auto industry I think in Japan that would face the largest setback if the United States decided to go in that direction. Just a day or two ago the U.S. announced it would postpone that decision. So that leverage on the part of the president is still hanging out there for Japan and he landed and immediately met with Japanese business leaders in Tokyo to say, your trade deficit with us is a problem. We're going to correct the problem.