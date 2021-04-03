The George Floyd manslaughter trial wrapped up its first week — the evidence so far

Brandt Williams:

So the prosecution started off with laying out three or four kind of areas that they're going to focus on with medical testimony to show that Chauvin was primarily responsible for George Floyd's death. They're going to rely on use of force experts to show that the force that Chauvin used was not approved by the Minneapolis police department and was actually dangerous force. And they're also relying on the video and eyewitness testimony. Now, the defense also laid out a plan. They're going to try to show that it was actually drugs and prior heart conditions of George Floyd's that was partly responsible for his death and also that Chauvin was also following what police officers are supposed to do.