Chauvin’s prosecutors reflect on the lessons from the trial

Judy Woodruff:

The trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin gripped much of the nation.

For three weeks, Americans and others around the world watched dozens of witnesses testify and spent hours looking at video of George Floyd's murder on replay.

Chauvin was convicted on all counts, second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. And now he faces prison time.

When the verdict came down, there was relief, celebrations and some said of degree of justice. But many said the Chauvin case was a rare exception when it comes to convicting officers who hurt or shoot citizens.

And within days, other videos of deadly police encounters have brought renewed calls for racial justice.

I'm joined now by the two attorneys who led the prosecution for the state of Minnesota. They are Jerry Blackwell and Steve Schleicher.

And we welcome both to have you to the "NewsHour." Thank you so much for being here.

Jerry Blackwell, I'm going to start with you.

I understand the two of you had never met before this trial. You had not tried a criminal case before. You both did this work pro bono. Why was it important to you to take on this case?