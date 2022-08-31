Children’s hospitals become targets of anti-transgender attacks and harassment

Stephanie Sy:

Extremist anti-transgender activists have been using social media to spread disinformation about gender-affirming care, and now the staff at Boston Children's Hospital is receiving violent threats.

The hospital is one of dozens of facilities that offer trans health care. They become the target of far right influencers and politicians who want to ban these services outright. Despite what one Twitter account with more than a million followers posted, Boston Children's says it does not perform genital surgeries as part of gender-affirming care on patients under the age of 18.

For more on all of this, I'm joined by Jay Brown. He's the senior vice president of programs, research and training at the Human Rights Campaign, an LGBTQ+ advocacy organization.

Jay Brown, thank you so much for joining the "NewsHour."

What was your reaction to hearing about the threats to Boston Children's Hospital? And what's your sense of how prevalent this hate-mongering is around this issue?