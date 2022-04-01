China orders millions in Shanghai to shelter in place as COVID cases surge

William Brangham:

Shanghai reported 4,500 new infections today, which is still relatively low compared to the surges in other countries. These tight restrictions stem from President Xi Jinping's and the Chinese Communist Party's zero COVID strategy, which aims not to just manage the virus, but to eliminate it with lockdowns, massive testing, and forced quarantines.

Across China, these official shutdowns have been picking up in recent months, especially in factory cities like Shenzhen. But the clampdown in Shanghai is by far the biggest since the pandemic first began, when government locked down the city of Wuhan, home to 11 million people for 76 days.

With 26 million residents, Shanghai is China's largest city, and analysts worry these closures will deliver an economic blow to China's and the world's financial engine.

Yanzhong Huang is a senior fellow for global health at the Council on Foreign Relations.

Yanzhong Huang, Council on Foreign Relations: China was very successful by using the zero COVID strategy in containing the spread of the virus, shielding the Chinese population from the virus.

But it was precisely the success of that strategy, only a very small percentage of the population actually are exposed to the virus. But now, when you have a variant that is so highly transmissible, so — pretty much, that makes it almost impossible, right, to not just detect all the cases, but also to track and trace those contacts.