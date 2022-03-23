What’s driving the dramatic rise in alcohol-related deaths during the pandemic?

Take our 2022 PBS NewsHour audience survey
William Brangham
Karina Cuevas
During the first year of the pandemic, alcohol-related deaths increased dramatically by 25 percent, according to a new study. In 2020, deaths jumped from about 79,000 a year to 99,000, with the spike seen across all drinking-age groups. Katherine Keyes, an epidemiologist at Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health, joins William Brangham to discuss.
William Brangham is a correspondent and producer for PBS NewsHour in Washington, D.C. He joined the flagship PBS program in 2015, after spending two years with PBS NewsHour Weekend in New York City.
