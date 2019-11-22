Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
China: Power and Prosperity — Full documentary

By —

Nick Schifrin

Dan Sagalyn
By —

Dan Sagalyn

Transcript

As China has risen in prosperity, influence and military strength, what are the social, economic and political forces at play? Come along with PBS NewsHour as we travel around the globe to explore the emerging superpower and its relationship with the United States.
"China: Power and Prosperity" covers the country’s powerful leader, his signature foreign policy, U.S.-China trade and technology wars, how Chinese technology helps stifle dissent, and more. A collaboration with the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting, PBS NewsHour conducted more than 70 on-camera interviews in eight Chinese cities and across eight countries.

Read the Full Transcript

By —

Nick Schifrin

Dan Sagalyn
By —

Dan Sagalyn

As the deputy senior producer for foreign affairs and defense at the PBS NewsHour, Dan plays a key role in helping oversee and produce the program’s foreign affairs and defense stories. His pieces have broken new ground on an array of military issues, exposing debates simmering outside the public eye.

@DanSagalyn

