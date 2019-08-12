Amid paralyzing Hong Kong demonstrations, China threatens grave consequences

Jonathan Miller:

In air thick with tear gas, inside an underground station, Hong Kong police last night resorting to ever harsher tactics. These protestors had been attempting to flee.

Across the harbor, outside a Kowloon police station, a protester was shot in the eye with a (INAUDIBLE) from a police shot gun. Despite wearing protective goggles, her eyeball was ruptured and there are fears she could lose her eye.

Earlier in the same location, police fried tear gas from inside the station. A battle ensued, as protestors laid siege. Then this. A policeman inside suffered burns to his legs.

Today, an infuriated Beijing lashed out, branding this terrorism. The state council, Chinas cabinet, ratcheting up the ruthlessness of the rhetoric, leaving no room now to back down.

These were serious and sinister crimes, it said, protestors reckless. Things had reached what the spokesman called a critical juncture.