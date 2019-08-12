Despite Jeffrey Epstein’s death, how his accusers could still find a measure of justice

Jessica Roth:

I don't know about the timeline, but certainly from everything that's been indicated by the U.S. attorney's office and what's been publicly reported, it would seem that they have significant evidence against other people. As you mentioned in the indictment, there are people identified not by name but in terms of the role that they played. So, clearly, the U.S. attorney's office has evidence against those other people and they will be pursuing that investigation and looking also at the evidence that was collected during the search of Jeffrey Epstein's home that was done on the day of his arrest to see what that yields at the involvement of co-conspirators and accomplices.

It's been reported that his pilots have been subpoenaed for their testimony, and they would have significant information about who was else may have been involved in arranging the travel for the sex trafficking. So I think we need to be patient as the investigators reorient to a case in which Jeffrey Epstein will not sit at the table, but Mr. Berman made clear that the investigation is ongoing.