News Wrap: Typhoon kills 45, strands residents in eastern China

Amna Nawaz:
Air traffic in Hong Kong was brought to a ground stop after a fourth day of protests inside the international airport. More than 150 flights were canceled. Thousands of anti-government demonstrators occupied the terminal, holding signs and chanting calls for democratic reforms. They're demanding the resignation of the territory's chief executive Carrie Lam, and an investigation into police use of force. We'll have more on this after the news summary.
The Trump administration finalized rollbacks on the Nixon-era Endangered Species Act today. The changes end automatic end automatic endangered specifies protections for those classified as threatened. They'll also allow economic cost to factor into whether or not a species should be protected. Conservation groups and at least 10 attorneys general have warned the move could put more wildlife at risk for extinction. We'll take a closer look at the impact of today's rollback later in the program.
In economic news, a sell-off in the banking and technology sectors caused stocks to plunge on Wall Street today. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 391 points to close at 25,896. The Nasdaq fell more than 95 points, and the S&P 500 slid 36.
In Eastern China, meanwhile, the death toll from a weekend typhoon has now risen to at least 45 people. Rescue workers are still evacuating residents stranded in buildings after their streets were submerged by floodwaters. Crews have been working to clean up debris left behind.
Meanwhile, in southern India, days of torrential rain and mudslides have now killed nearly 100 people and displaced 400,000 others. In the worst-hit state of Kerala, muddy water filled the roads as rescue workers in boats helped people evacuate. At least one crocodile found refuge on the roof of a submerged home.
Ajeet Pattankudi (through translator):
It has been at least five to six days. Everybody is stuck in flooded villages. Animals and others all are stuck there. People are facing a lot of problems. Water has come from all directions. Water has entered all the houses.
Amna Nawaz:
Local officials in the state of Karnataka said the flooding was the worst they've seen in 45 years.
In Congo, two experimental drugs are showing promise in the fight against Ebola. They're part of a clinical trial that began last November. The therapies are the first of their kind to treat patients who've already contracted the highly contagious disease. People who received the drugs shortly after becoming infected had a 90 percent survival rate. The Ebola outbreak in Congo killed more than 1,800 people over the past year.
Back in this country, a friend of a gunman who killed nine people outside of bar in Dayton, Ohio, told investigators he purchased the body armor and ammunition that were used in the rampage. Federal prosecutors unsealed charges against Ethan Kollie today. But they emphasized there was no evidence Kollie knew about the shooter's plans.
Benjamin Glassman:
In the course of this ongoing investigation into the August 4th shooting, anyone who is discovered to have any criminal culpability for any act that is ultimately discovered through the investigation or contributed in any way to the events on August 4 is going to be held criminally responsible.
Amna Nawaz:
Kollie was charged today with lying on a federal firearms form used for an unrelated gun purchase.
Also today, lawyers for comedian Bill Cosby appeared before a Pennsylvania appeals court today, in a bid to overturn his sexual assault conviction. They argued a judge denied Cosby a fair trial by letting additional accusers testify in a case that concerned only one allegation. The 82-year-old Cosby is now serving a prison sentence of three to 10 years for drugging and assaulting a woman in 2004. A decision on the appeal is not expected for several months.
