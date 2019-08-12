News Wrap: Typhoon kills 45, strands residents in eastern China

Amna Nawaz:

Air traffic in Hong Kong was brought to a ground stop after a fourth day of protests inside the international airport. More than 150 flights were canceled. Thousands of anti-government demonstrators occupied the terminal, holding signs and chanting calls for democratic reforms. They're demanding the resignation of the territory's chief executive Carrie Lam, and an investigation into police use of force. We'll have more on this after the news summary.

The Trump administration finalized rollbacks on the Nixon-era Endangered Species Act today. The changes end automatic end automatic endangered specifies protections for those classified as threatened. They'll also allow economic cost to factor into whether or not a species should be protected. Conservation groups and at least 10 attorneys general have warned the move could put more wildlife at risk for extinction. We'll take a closer look at the impact of today's rollback later in the program.

In economic news, a sell-off in the banking and technology sectors caused stocks to plunge on Wall Street today. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 391 points to close at 25,896. The Nasdaq fell more than 95 points, and the S&P 500 slid 36.

In Eastern China, meanwhile, the death toll from a weekend typhoon has now risen to at least 45 people. Rescue workers are still evacuating residents stranded in buildings after their streets were submerged by floodwaters. Crews have been working to clean up debris left behind.

Meanwhile, in southern India, days of torrential rain and mudslides have now killed nearly 100 people and displaced 400,000 others. In the worst-hit state of Kerala, muddy water filled the roads as rescue workers in boats helped people evacuate. At least one crocodile found refuge on the roof of a submerged home.