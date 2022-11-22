China’s latest zero-COVID lockdowns spark rare public dissent

Judy Woodruff:

Today, Beijing shut down parks and museums in the city, as the capital of China faces its largest outbreak of COVID in six months.

Authorities confirmed more than 28,000 cases yesterday and the first official COVID fatality since May. Despite some recent adjustments, the Chinese government maintains the strictest COVID policy in the world.

And, as Nick Schifrin report, lockdowns that restrict the movements of hundreds of millions of residents are sparking rare public dissent.