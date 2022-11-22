Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Tuesday on the NewsHour, the death toll from an earthquake in Indonesia rises as rescue workers desperately search for survivors. China closes many public spaces and resumes mass testing under the Communist Party's zero-COVID policy. Plus, why juveniles in many states are automatically charged in adult court for certain crimes and how that affects their lives long after being released.
