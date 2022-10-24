China’s president consolidates power by surrounding himself with loyalists

Christopher Johnson, China Strategies Group:

Well, I think it tells us that Xi Jinping is basically unbound in terms of his power inside China.

We see a situation where all of his allies dominate not only the Politburo Standing Committee, the top seven men in China — and, unfortunately, for now, they're all men — and the full Politburo. So, suggestions that representatives from other factions inside the Chinese leadership might make it into those senior bodies turned out to be untrue.

And I think what we see here is that loyalty and what we might call virtuocracy have replaced meritocracy, and that all of the new leaders are very close to Xi Jinping, very loyal to him, of course, and do not have any blemishes on their record in terms of their ideological rectitude, as Xi Jinping would say, but also in terms of corruption.

And we saw some indications that some of the other candidates that might have been considered for that top leadership, including Wang Yang, who was suggested as maybe a new premier candidate for China — his daughter had been working for a foreign private equity firm for five years, before suddenly quitting that post about a year ago.

This amounted to what some Chinese officials have called a stain on his shirt that, in Xi Jinping's eyes, shows a bad look in terms of the type of officials he wants to surround himself with. So now we see himself with a Cabinet, a top leading corps under his rulership that are completely dedicated to his agenda going forward.