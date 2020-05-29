China’s move to tighten control of Hong Kong prompts U.S. policy changes

Nick Schifrin:

Judy, I talked to experts on China on both sides of the aisle, and they acknowledge that the president's rhetoric was aggressive, but not as aggressive as it could have been, and not with as many specifics as there could have been to respond to Beijing's fundamentally altering Hong Kong's freedoms.

So, let's go through what the president announced. The first of four announcements was revoking Hong Kong's special status, as he says.

What does that mean? That means visa-free travel. It means tariff-free trade. It means controls on exporting technology to Hong Kong.

Number two, sanctioned senior Communist Party officials. Number three, blocking Chinese post-graduate students and researchers who have any connection to the Chinese military from entering the U.S., and possibly evicting post-grads who are already here with that same connection.

And, number four, warning travelers to Hong Kong that they can basically be surveilled electronically by Beijing. And, as you said, in addition, the president withdraw from the World Health Organization and redirected the hundreds of millions dollars that the U.S. sends to the WHO to other organizations and countries.

He said the WHO is controlled by Beijing and didn't do enough to sound the alarm about the coronavirus.

But critics say this is terrible timing, during this pandemic, to do this.

Senator Lamar Alexander, Republican of Tennessee and chair of the Senate Health Committee, saying tonight: "I disagree."

And also the American Medical Association saying, this announcement — quote — "makes finding a way out of this public health crisis dramatically more challenging."