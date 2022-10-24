Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Monday on the NewsHour, Rishi Sunak is set to become the United Kingdom's third prime minister this year. National test scores fall dramatically as a result of the COVID pandemic, erasing decades of improvements in students' math and reading skills. Plus, former prisoners who believed they could legally cast a ballot in Florida are at risk of landing back behind bars.
