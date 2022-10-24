October 24, 2022PBS NewsHour full episode

Monday on the NewsHour...

Monday on the NewsHour, Rishi Sunak is set to become the United Kingdom's third prime minister this year. National test scores fall dramatically as a result of the COVID pandemic, erasing decades of improvements in students' math and reading skills. Plus, former prisoners who believed they could legally cast a ballot in Florida are at risk of landing back behind bars.

