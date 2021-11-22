Chris Christie urges Republicans to drop election lies, conspiracies: ‘This has to stop’

Judy Woodruff:

Debate over the future of the Republican Party is under way ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

And while both parties are formulating their midterm strategies, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie has some advice for his party. He says it's time to do away with tactics like focusing on grievances and believing in conspiracy theories, strategies that helped to propel former President Donald Trump to the top of Republican Party leadership.

Governor Christie's new book is called "Republican Rescue."

And I spoke with him a short time ago.

Governor Christie, thank you very much for joining us.

The book is a prescription for the Republican Party, as you put it, to recapture its glory and win elections again. But this is a moment when the Republican Party looks to be doing well. Analysts are saying it is probably going to pick up the House of Representatives next November, pick up seats in the Senate. President Biden's poll numbers are down.

So why, at this moment, are you trying to save the Republican Party?