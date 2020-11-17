Christopher Krebs defended election integrity. Trump fired him

Nick Schifrin:

Yes, Judy, Krebs was a kind of election czar.

He was one of the country's top cybersecurity officials. He took the intelligence community's materials that they gathered about overseas interference and passed that on to local officials. He also ensured domestic voting equipment was secure. And he took domestic disinformation as well head on.

He received bipartisan support, Judy, as you just said, in the days after the election that he and his team succeeded at securing the election.

But, tonight, the president has tweeted this.

And I'm going to read the whole thing for you.

"The recent statement by Chris Krebs on the security of the 2020 election was highly inaccurate, in that there were massive improprieties and fraud, including dead people voting, poll watchers not allowed into polling locations, glitches in the voting machines which changed votes from Trump to Biden, late voting, and many more. Therefore, effective immediately, Chris Krebs has been terminated as director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency."

Judy, to be clear, the president is misleading the public, and he is misinformed about the election and what his administration did in order to secure it.

The president is referring not to a statement by Chris Krebs personally, but to a statement by not only his agency inside the Department of Homeland Security, but the National Association of State Election Directors, the Election Assistance Commission, the National Association of Secretaries of State.

Pretty much every single person involved in the election made a statement that the president is criticizing. And I should also add to that list Cyber Command, which defended the elections from foreign interference, also said that they succeeded at protecting these elections.

And, Judy, just in the last few minutes, Chris Krebs has tweeted: "Honored to serve. We did it right. Defend today. Secure tomorrow. #Protect2020."