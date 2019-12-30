‘Circe’ author Madeline Miller answers your questions

Madeline Miller, author of our December pick for the NewsHour-New York Times book club, Now Read This, joins Jeffrey Brown to answer reader questions on “Circe,” and Jeff announces the January book selection.
