Citing ‘love for America,’ Pelosi formally requests articles of impeachment

Lisa Desjardins:

No, we don't.

But I am told that the announcement today doesn't change the timing, that they still seem to be on track for a possible committee vote on articles of impeachment as soon as next week and a possible full House vote the following week.

I don't know that it is set in stone yet, but that seems to be the track that they remain on. One big question of course, Judy, is still whether the president will participate. If he decides to — and he has until tomorrow night to make that decision, per Democrats' deadline — that will change the timeline, because he can try and ask for witnesses, all of those things.

Will he want to participate? I spoke to Kevin McCarthy, just asked him personally, will the president participate? McCarthy doesn't usually say yes or no, doesn't give clear answers about the president often. He indicated to me he doesn't think the president should participate.

To me, that's a strong signal that the president is leaning toward no.