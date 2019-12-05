Of Trump’s potentially impeachable conduct, ‘the facts are in dispute,’ says Collins

Rep. Doug Collins:

Well, it is.

And what was interesting is, is, yesterday, again, this shows you how disputed — the facts are in dispute. They're not — and this will be the first impeachment in which there's actually, if they go forward with this, where the — there wasn't agreement at least on basic facts.

In Nixon and in Clinton, among Democrats and Republicans, there was a commitment on basic facts that came from the reports that were issued on these different facts. We don't have agreement on facts.

In fact, we have a very much a dispute, when they say that there was actual quid pro quo. There was actual witnesses says, no, there wasn't. They have witnesses who say, well, we believe or presume that the information given to us, because I heard it secondhand, was that he was holding back because of a meeting.

But yet we have others with direct knowledge who said no. We also have five direct meetings after the aid was put on hold, five meetings in which Zelensky was present, one with a phone call, three with ambassadors, and one — one with a senator and one with Vice President Pence, in which two of which, those last two meetings, with the senators and with Vice President Pence, were after they found out money was being held.

And there was never a connection between aid and doing something. So I think what we have got here is very much a disputed fact. And I think, in the past, Congresses have relied on actual crimes.

Clinton lied. Nixon committed the crime of a conspiracy for break-in. There's nothing there that actually they can put their hands on. And that was part of the problem yesterday in the hearing.