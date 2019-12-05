News Wrap: U.S. official says Iran may have killed 1,000 in protest crackdown

Judy Woodruff:

In the day's other news: A federal prosecutor has reportedly undercut claims that an FBI investigation of the 2016 Trump campaign and its alleged ties to Russia was a setup.

The Washington Post and others say that U.S. attorney John Durham found no evidence that U.S. intelligence agencies planted false leads. Attorney General William Barr had hand-picked Durham. A separate review, by the Justice Department's inspector general, has also reportedly found that the FBI probe was justified. It is due out on Monday.

President Trump appealed today to the U.S. Supreme Court to shield his financial records from congressional oversight. U.S. House committees subpoenaed the records from Mr. Trump's accounting firm. The president is also asking the court to keep his tax returns from prosecutors in New York.

The United States charged today that Iran may have killed more than 1,000 people in a crackdown on protests. The special U.S. representative for Iran, Brian Hook, cited reports from inside Iran and intelligence analysis.

At the White House, President Trump met with U.N. Security Council ambassadors and called for international pressure on Iran.