Redistricting embroils Texas in contentious legal fight

Hari Sreenivasan:

Last week, Maryland announced it was delaying its gubernatorial primary election amid a legal challenge to its new electoral maps.

It's just the latest state embroiled in litigation as the result of redistricting — the redrawing of congressional and state legislative maps following the decennial census. It is a fraught political process as both parties work the system to their advantage.

Special correspondent Karla Murthy traveled to texas to see how the changing demographics have shaped the redistricting fight there.