Climate change increasing chance of ‘mega storm’ in California, scientists say

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Stephanie Sy
Stephanie Sy
Leave your feedback
California is no stranger to extreme weather. It typically comes in the form of severe drought and wildfires, but a new study suggests the Golden State should also be preparing for a mega storm it hasn't seen the likes of since 1862. UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain joined Stephanie Sy to discuss how the potential storm could flood parts of the state with 30 days of continuous rain.
Watch the Full Episode
Stephanie Sy is a PBS NewsHour correspondent and serves as anchor of PBS NewsHour West. Throughout her career, she served in anchor and correspondent capacities for ABC News, Al Jazeera America, CBSN, CNN International, and PBS NewsHour Weekend. Prior to joining NewsHour, she was with Yahoo News where she anchored coverage of the 2018 Midterm Elections and reported from Donald Trump’s victory party on Election Day 2016.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Additional Support Provided By: