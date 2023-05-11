CNN town hall highlights media’s struggle with how to cover Trump and his lies

Geoff Bennett:

A fierce debate over how journalists should question and cover former President Donald Trump is unfolding as he seeks another term in the White House and after a freewheeling and unruly CNN town hall last night, where Mr. Trump spouted lies about the 2020 election, mocked the woman he was found liable of sexually abusing, and dodged policy questions, all before a lively and supportive audience of New Hampshire voters.

Joining us now for perspective is James Fallows, a former presidential speechwriter and author of the "Breaking the News" newsletter on Substack. And Mark Lukasiewicz, he's a veteran television producer at NBC News and ABC News, and is now the dean of the Communication School at Hofstra University.

Thank you both for being with us.

And, Mark, I will start with you because you wrote last night that Donald Trump is demonstrably unworthy of the risk that CNN chose to take with their live town hall.

Why? Why was that apparent to you well, ahead of time?