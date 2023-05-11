May 11, 2023PBS NewsHour full episode

Thursday on the NewsHour...

Thursday on the NewsHour, border officials prepare for a surge of migrants as the controversial Title 42 immigration restrictions expire. We discussed the issue with Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The EPA proposes new rules that would force power plants to slash carbon emissions. Plus, Ukraine awaits the arrival of American tanks that could be a game-changer in its fight against Russia.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch