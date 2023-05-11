Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
Thursday on the NewsHour, border officials prepare for a surge of migrants as the controversial Title 42 immigration restrictions expire. We discussed the issue with Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The EPA proposes new rules that would force power plants to slash carbon emissions. Plus, Ukraine awaits the arrival of American tanks that could be a game-changer in its fight against Russia.
Support Provided By:
Learn more