Co-chair of Biden’s COVID task force on plans to fight pandemic

Vivek Murthy:

Well, thanks Judy. It's good to be with you.

And the situation in the country is really dire right now. We have cases that are exploding. We have hospitals that are filling up. We have a death toll that's, unfortunately, marching upward. And it's imperative we act immediately.

Vice — president-elect Biden has put together a series of plans when he was running for office that laid out how he would respond. And the part of the job of the committee, the group that he's put together on COVID that I'm a part of is to take these plans and put a finer point on them, to, in fact, use the latest science to inform them.

But I can tell you what they will generally center around. They will center around some basic principles that involve stopping the spread of the virus, reopening safely, and protecting the hardest-hit populations, with an eye toward rebuilding public trust as a foundation for this approach.

The way that we're going to do this is, we're going to have to focus on a number of components, including expanding testing capacity, so that we can do surveillance and diagnostic testing. We're going to have to manufacture enough PPE, or protective equipment, so our nurses and doctors in hospitals don't run out of masks.

We're going to need a solid plan for vaccine distributions. We are going to need to encourage the public to use masks because they work to prevent this spread.

But, above all, Judy, we're going to have to rebuild public trust by communicating honestly, by leading with science, and by ultimately delivering results.