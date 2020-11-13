Trump makes 1st public remarks since Biden’s win

Lisa Desjardins:
Well, when you talk to the Biden transition team, they tell you something that a lot of folks now.
This is a man, the president-elect, who literally knows his way around the Situation Room. He's very well-equipped and has a large and long understanding of national security in general.
But they really need those real-time threat assessments in order for them to plan out how to respond to them when Biden takes over in January. That said, they're not yet planning to sue or take legal action to get that transition authority.
Talking to one senior adviser today, they told me they think that the General Services Administration will come around and will ultimately give them that authority. There are others who are worried about it, though, like former White House Trump Chief of Staff John Kelly, who said today that that lack of national security briefings for Joe — incoming president-elect Biden is a real national security threat.
Another thing, Judy. Amidst all this, the Biden transition is hiring. They are still holding interviews for top positions. We expect more announcements on personnel next week. I'm told not Cabinet positions, but other White House positions, a lot of us waiting, of course, to see White House press secretary, things like that.
