Trump makes 1st public remarks since Biden’s win

Yamiche Alcindor:

Well, these were first public remarks by President Trump since he was declared the projected loser of the 2020 election.

And he came really, really close to acknowledging that there might be a Biden administration, but stopped short of actually saying those two words together. We haven't heard him acknowledge that at all.

Instead, the president wanted to talk about the coronavirus vaccine. And he wanted to be congratulated by the fact that he believes 20 million Americans will be able to get the vaccine coming — come this December.

He didn't acknowledge, though, that his own actions might be slowing down the coronavirus vaccine from getting to millions of Americans, because experts say his refusal to have an official transition start is stopping the Biden administration, Biden transition team from going in and seeing exactly what needs to take place with that vaccine.

Another thing, I have been talking to White House officials, some of them on the Coronavirus Task Force. And they tell me that they don't want to get out ahead of the president. So, as everyone is waiting for the president to process, all sorts of things hang in the balance, including the response to the coronavirus pandemic of this administration and of the next administration.