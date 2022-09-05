College students return to campus amid uncertainty over access to reproductive care

As the fall semester begins at colleges and universities across the country, students, parents and higher education health officials are grappling with how to navigate new restrictions after the overturn of Roe v. Wade. Amna Nawaz spoke with Bayliss Fiddiman of the National Women's Law Center about how the post-Roe landscape impacts students and their choices as they go back to school.

